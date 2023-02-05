Speedboat catches fire, sinks off Koh Samui, no-one hurt









SURAT THANI: A speedboat moored off a boat pier on Ko Samui island caught fire and sank late on Saturday night. Nobody was hurt.

The Thailand Maritime Enforcement Command Centre (Thai-MECC) said the incident occurred around midnight near the Bang Rak boat pier in tambon Bo Phut of Ko Samui district.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Supapong Chaolan

BANGKOK POST

