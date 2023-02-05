Speedboat catches fire, sinks off Koh Samui, no-one hurt

February 5, 2023 TN
Speedboat in Thailand

Speedboat in Thailand. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.




SURAT THANI: A speedboat moored off a boat pier on Ko Samui island caught fire and sank late on Saturday night. Nobody was hurt.

The Thailand Maritime Enforcement Command Centre (Thai-MECC) said the incident occurred around midnight near the Bang Rak boat pier in tambon Bo Phut of Ko Samui district.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Supapong Chaolan
BANGKOK POST



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Ferry at Haad Rin pier in Koh Phangan

German Man Missing After Jumping From Ferry Near Koh Phangan Island

February 1, 2023 TN
Road in Tham Nam Phut, Phang-nga District

American Man, 67, Dies After ‘Big Motorbike’ Crash in Phang Nga

February 1, 2023 TN
Water-ski on a beach in Koh Phangan island, Surat Thani

Three Foreign Tourists Rescued after Getting Lost in Koh Phangan Island Forest

January 31, 2023 TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

PT LPG gas station in Thailand

Couple arrested in Roi Et for robbing petrol stations across Northeast

February 5, 2023 TN
Bangkok Airways Airbus A319 at Koh Samui Airport

Bangkok Airways suspends Bangkok-Hat Yai and Bangkok-Da Nang services

February 5, 2023 TN
Domestic entrance at Suvarnabhumi Airport

Digital IDs Approved for Use in Boarding Domestic Flights

February 5, 2023 TN
Speedboat in Thailand

Speedboat catches fire, sinks off Koh Samui, no-one hurt

February 5, 2023 TN
Counterfeit jeans at Chatuchak market, Bangkok

Fake brand name products worth over ฿10m seized in Samut Prakan

February 4, 2023 TN