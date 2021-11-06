Gatherings in Korat closely watched









NAKHON RATCHASIMA: Health officials in all 32 districts of this northeastern province have been asked to keep a close watch on gatherings and parties in their communities to prevent the emergence of more clusters of coronavirus infections.

The country’s second most populous province on Saturday reported 102 new infections — 94 originating in the province and 8 from outside — along with one death from Covid-19.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Prasit Tangprasert

BANGKOK POST

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





