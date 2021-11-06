November 6, 2021

Gatherings in Korat closely watched

5 hours ago TN
Terminal 21 Korat Atrium

Terminal 21 Korat Atrium. Photo: Wpcpey.




NAKHON RATCHASIMA: Health officials in all 32 districts of this northeastern province have been asked to keep a close watch on gatherings and parties in their communities to prevent the emergence of more clusters of coronavirus infections.

The country’s second most populous province on Saturday reported 102 new infections — 94 originating in the province and 8 from outside — along with one death from Covid-19.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Prasit Tangprasert
BANGKOK POST

favicon tn b

TN

