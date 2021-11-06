Gatherings in Korat closely watched
NAKHON RATCHASIMA: Health officials in all 32 districts of this northeastern province have been asked to keep a close watch on gatherings and parties in their communities to prevent the emergence of more clusters of coronavirus infections.
The country’s second most populous province on Saturday reported 102 new infections — 94 originating in the province and 8 from outside — along with one death from Covid-19.
Full story: Bangkok Post
Prasit Tangprasert
BANGKOK POST