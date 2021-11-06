Injured and dead migrant workers dumped in Kamphaeng Phet rubber plantation after accident









Police, local officials and rescue workers rushed to a rubber plantation, in Na Bo Kham sub-district of Thailand’s Kamphaeng Phet province this morning (Saturday), after they were alerted by villagers to the presence of about 20 migrant workers from Myanmar, including some dead and injured.

The authorities found three dead, including two women and a man, and four injured. None of them were in possession of proper immigration documents.

One of the migrant workers, called “See”, told the Thai officials that there were 23 of them and each had paid 7,000-23,000 baht to a human trafficking gang to bring them from Myanmar into Thailand through Mae Sot district of Tak province.

