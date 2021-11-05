November 5, 2021

Improper handling test kits may have led to false positives at Mukdahan school

Mukdahan Haw Kaew Observation Deck

Mukdahan Haw Kaew Observation Deck. Photo: Gary.




The false positive results produced by COVID-19 rapid antigen test kits (ATKs) at Khamsoi Pittayasan School, in Thailand’s north-eastern province of Mukdahan, may be due to improper testing or storage of the ATKs, said Department of Disease Control (DDS) Director-General Opart Karnkawinpong today (Friday).

He disclosed that provincial health officials conducted mass COVID-19 testing using four brands of ATKs on 1,106 students and staff at the school, after 14 teachers and three students produced positive ATK results.

Improper handling test kits may have led to false positives at Mukdahan school

