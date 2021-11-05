Improper handling test kits may have led to false positives at Mukdahan school
The false positive results produced by COVID-19 rapid antigen test kits (ATKs) at Khamsoi Pittayasan School, in Thailand’s north-eastern province of Mukdahan, may be due to improper testing or storage of the ATKs, said Department of Disease Control (DDS) Director-General Opart Karnkawinpong today (Friday).
He disclosed that provincial health officials conducted mass COVID-19 testing using four brands of ATKs on 1,106 students and staff at the school, after 14 teachers and three students produced positive ATK results.
By Thai PBS World