Improper handling test kits may have led to false positives at Mukdahan school









The false positive results produced by COVID-19 rapid antigen test kits (ATKs) at Khamsoi Pittayasan School, in Thailand’s north-eastern province of Mukdahan, may be due to improper testing or storage of the ATKs, said Department of Disease Control (DDS) Director-General Opart Karnkawinpong today (Friday).

He disclosed that provincial health officials conducted mass COVID-19 testing using four brands of ATKs on 1,106 students and staff at the school, after 14 teachers and three students produced positive ATK results.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

