TAT presents SHA+ logos to Wat Pho and Bangkok City Pillar Shrine
BANGKOK (NNT) – The SHA and SHA Plus logos are currently granted to tourism sites, hotels, and restaurants for the latter to put up for display, to assure visitors and customers that the respective venue implements safety measures against COVID-19. The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) presented the SHA Plus logo to two well-known tourist sites in Bangkok.
Wat Pho or Phra Chetuphon Temple, in Phra Nakhon district of Bangkok, was one of the two landmarks in the capital city to receive the logo. TAT deputy governor for domestic market Thapanee Kiatphaibool and public health ministry representatives presented the SHA+ logo to the abbot of Wat Pho.
Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand
Reporter: Namo Vananupong,
Rewriter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau of Thailand