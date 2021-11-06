November 6, 2021

TAT presents SHA+ logos to Wat Pho and Bangkok City Pillar Shrine

5 hours ago TN
Reclining Buddha statue in Wat Pho, Bangkok

Golden Reclining Buddha statue in Wat Pho, Bangkok. Photo: Diego Delso.




BANGKOK (NNT) – The SHA and SHA Plus logos are currently granted to tourism sites, hotels, and restaurants for the latter to put up for display, to assure visitors and customers that the respective venue implements safety measures against COVID-19. The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) presented the SHA Plus logo to two well-known tourist sites in Bangkok.

Wat Pho or Phra Chetuphon Temple, in Phra Nakhon district of Bangkok, was one of the two landmarks in the capital city to receive the logo. TAT deputy governor for domestic market Thapanee Kiatphaibool and public health ministry representatives presented the SHA+ logo to the abbot of Wat Pho.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Namo Vananupong,
Rewriter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau of Thailand

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

PM Prayut at COVID-19 vaccine presentation

Prayut wants early procurement of Merck’s Molnupiravir and Pfizer’s Paxlovid

4 hours ago TN
Thai Parliament, House of Representatives

Royal insult law repeal draws over 100,000 supporters

5 hours ago TN
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha during a speech

Prayut challenged to dissolve House if MPs cannot attend meetings

1 day ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Isuzu Fire Engine in Na Wa

Fire destroys garden shop in Chonburi

4 hours ago TN
The Sarasin bridge connects Phuket island to Phang Nga province on the mainland

Phuket: Search for Sarasin Bridge jumper continues

4 hours ago TN
PM Prayut at COVID-19 vaccine presentation

Prayut wants early procurement of Merck’s Molnupiravir and Pfizer’s Paxlovid

4 hours ago TN
Thai Parliament, House of Representatives

Royal insult law repeal draws over 100,000 supporters

5 hours ago TN
Reclining Buddha statue in Wat Pho, Bangkok

TAT presents SHA+ logos to Wat Pho and Bangkok City Pillar Shrine

5 hours ago TN