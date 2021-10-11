Health officials race to curb spread of COVID-19 cluster in Chiang Mai’s Muang Mai market









Thai public health officials have been trying to track down 10 people from five different provinces who may have been exposed to COVID-19 during their visits to Muang Mai market in Chiang Mai, where 265 people, mostly traders and workers, have been found to be infected.

The Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) Assistant Spokesperson Dr. Apisamai Srirangsan said, today (Monday) that the Muang Mai and Sor Tor Gao market clusters, in which 91 people are infected so far, continue to spread, resulting in six additional clusters affecting another 106 people to date.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World





