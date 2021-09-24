  • September 5, 2021
  1. Home
  2. Chiang Mai
  3. 24 people and…

24 people and bar owner arrested at rooftop bar for allegedly drinking alcohol in Chiang Mai

24 people and bar owner arrested at rooftop bar for allegedly drinking alcohol in Chiang Mai

Beer bar in Chiang Mai. Photo: Rien Ramerman / Pexels.



A group of 24 alleged drinkers were caught red-handed at the rooftop of a bar in the Mueang Chiang Mai district today, September 5th, after allegedly violating the Provincial Communicable Disease Committee by gathering to drink alcoholic beverages.

At the raid, 24 alleged party-goers and a bar owner were spotted, according to police, drinking alcohol and dancing along with their own music band without wearing face masks and socially distancing, ignoring provincial Covid-19 control measures and the Emergency Decree.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Nop Meechukhun
The Pattaya News



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags:

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related articles

Pattaya eyes reopening
Pattaya

Pattaya eyes reopening

September 5, 2021
Phuket hospitals are nearing full capacity as new infections surge
Phuket

Phuket hospitals are nearing full capacity as...

September 5, 2021
Sandbox tourists shunted as Phuket officials delist guesthouses from SHA+
Phuket

Sandbox tourists shunted as Phuket officials delist...

September 5, 2021

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.