24 people and bar owner arrested at rooftop bar for allegedly drinking alcohol in Chiang Mai







A group of 24 alleged drinkers were caught red-handed at the rooftop of a bar in the Mueang Chiang Mai district today, September 5th, after allegedly violating the Provincial Communicable Disease Committee by gathering to drink alcoholic beverages.

At the raid, 24 alleged party-goers and a bar owner were spotted, according to police, drinking alcohol and dancing along with their own music band without wearing face masks and socially distancing, ignoring provincial Covid-19 control measures and the Emergency Decree.

By Nop Meechukhun

