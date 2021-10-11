Very heavy rains expected in parts of North and Northeast









BANGKOK (NNT) – Increased rainfall is expected in Thailand during this period, with very heavy rains likely in some areas of the North and Northeast.

The Meteorological Department reported that a strong southwest monsoon prevails over the Andaman Sea, the Southern Region, and the Gulf of Thailand while the tropical depression Lionrock covers the upper part of Laos. These conditions will result in increased rains over Thailand, with very heavy rains being likely in some areas of the North and Northeast. Isolated heavy rains are forecast for the Central Region, the Eastern Region, and the South’s west coast. People in risk areas are urged to beware of the heavy rainfall and rainwater accumulation that may cause overflows and flash floods.

National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Thammarat Thadaphrom

National News Bureau of Thailand






