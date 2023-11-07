Thai Interior Minister Anutin clarifies alcohol sales hours for 4am closing
Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul issued a clarification on Tuesday, saying that nightspots in the four areas where opening hours will be extended will be able to serve alcohol until 4am under their existing licences.
Thailand Trials 4 AM Closures for Nightlife to Boost Tourism
Mr Anutin earlier said although bar opening hours in Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Chon Buri and Phuket would be extended until 4am, alcohol sales times would not be extended. His remarks drew criticism from nightspot operators.
Full story: Bangkok Post
