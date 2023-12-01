Driver’s Body and Whisky Bottle Found Outside an Overturned Pickup in Phuket

A road in Si Sunthon, Thalang District, Phuket.

A road in Si Sunthon, Thalang District, Phuket.

A driver’s body and a bottle of whisky were found outside an overturned pickup truck in the Sri Soonthorn sub-district early this morning.

Foreign Tourists Injured When Minivan Overturns in Phuket

Major Thanpisit Mueangjan of the Thalang Police told the Phuket Express that he was notified of the accident at 1:50 A.M. on Thursday in the early morning (November 30th) on the Thep Krasattri Road north bound in Baan Phon.

