Driver’s Body and Whisky Bottle Found Outside an Overturned Pickup in Phuket

A driver’s body and a bottle of whisky were found outside an overturned pickup truck in the Sri Soonthorn sub-district early this morning.

Major Thanpisit Mueangjan of the Thalang Police told the Phuket Express that he was notified of the accident at 1:50 A.M. on Thursday in the early morning (November 30th) on the Thep Krasattri Road north bound in Baan Phon.

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

