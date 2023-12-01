Driver’s Body and Whisky Bottle Found Outside an Overturned Pickup in Phuket
A driver’s body and a bottle of whisky were found outside an overturned pickup truck in the Sri Soonthorn sub-district early this morning.
Major Thanpisit Mueangjan of the Thalang Police told the Phuket Express that he was notified of the accident at 1:50 A.M. on Thursday in the early morning (November 30th) on the Thep Krasattri Road north bound in Baan Phon.
Full story: thephuketexpress.com
By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express
