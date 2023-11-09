}@media not all{html{font-family:sans-serif;-webkit-text-size-adjust:100%;-ms-text-size-adjust:100%}body{margin:0}a{background-color:transparent}img{border:0}svg:not(:root){overflow:hidden}input{margin:0;font:inherit;color:inherit}input::-moz-focus-inner{padding:0;border:0}input{line-height:normal}*{-webkit-box-sizing:border-box;-moz-box-sizing:border-box;box-sizing:border-box}:after,:before{-webkit-box-sizing:border-box;-moz-box-sizing:border-box;box-sizing:border-box}html{font-size:10px}body{font-family:"Helvetica Neue",Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif;font-size:14px;line-height:1.42857143;color:#333;background-color:#fff}input{font-family:inherit;font-size:inherit;line-height:inherit}a{color:#337ab7;text-decoration:none}img{vertical-align:middle}p{margin:0 0 10px}@-ms-viewport{width:device-width}}@media not all{html{font-family:'Lato',-apple-system,BlinkMacSystemFont,'Segoe Foreign Tourists Injured When Minivan Overturns in Phuket

TN November 9, 2023 0
Passenger van Toyota Commuter in Chachoengsao.

Passenger mini van Toyota Commuter in Thailand. Photo: Patiparn.Nice2002bkk.

Two foreign passengers were injured after a minivan was crashed into by a hit and run pickup truck before overturning on Patong Hill.

Grab Driver Seriously Injured After Being Shot by Minivan Driver at Koh Samui Airport

The Patong Police were notified of the accident on Thursday morning (November 9th) on the Patong – Kathu Road on Patong Hill near the Tiger Shrine.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express

