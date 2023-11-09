Foreign Tourists Injured When Minivan Overturns in Phuket
Two foreign passengers were injured after a minivan was crashed into by a hit and run pickup truck before overturning on Patong Hill.
The Patong Police were notified of the accident on Thursday morning (November 9th) on the Patong – Kathu Road on Patong Hill near the Tiger Shrine.
By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express
