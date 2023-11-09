}@media not all{html{font-family:sans-serif;-webkit-text-size-adjust:100%;-ms-text-size-adjust:100%}body{margin:0}a{background-color:transparent}img{border:0}svg:not(:root){overflow:hidden}input{margin:0;font:inherit;color:inherit}input::-moz-focus-inner{padding:0;border:0}input{line-height:normal}*{-webkit-box-sizing:border-box;-moz-box-sizing:border-box;box-sizing:border-box}:after,:before{-webkit-box-sizing:border-box;-moz-box-sizing:border-box;box-sizing:border-box}html{font-size:10px}body{font-family:"Helvetica Neue",Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif;font-size:14px;line-height:1.42857143;color:#333;background-color:#fff}input{font-family:inherit;font-size:inherit;line-height:inherit}a{color:#337ab7;text-decoration:none}img{vertical-align:middle}p{margin:0 0 10px}@-ms-viewport{width:device-width}}@media not all{html{font-family:'Lato',-apple-system,BlinkMacSystemFont,'Segoe Police Chief Says Won't Tolerate Truck Sticker Bribery - Thailand News

Police Chief Says Won’t Tolerate Truck Sticker Bribery

Trucks with greenish colored lights at night in Thailand.

Trucks with greenish colored lights at night in Thailand. Photo: genephoto365 / Pixabay.

BANGKOK, Nov 9 (TNA) – If police officers are found to be involved with overloaded truck sticker bribery, they will face disciplinary actions, said national police chief Pol Gen Torsak Sukvimol.

Overloaded Truck Causes Concrete Collapse in Bangkok’s Sukhumvit Rd

This comes after an overloaded truck carrying soil was struck in the collapse of a concrete slab on Sukhumvit 64/1 road, causing damage and extensive traffic disruption. The truck has a green star-shaped sticker with the letter “B” on its windshield, raising suspicions of connection to the bribe-paid sticker for an overloaded truck, disclosed by Move Forward Party MP Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

