Pattaya Police Perform Exorcism to Aid Allegedly Possessed Man

TN November 9, 2023 0
Pattaya Police pickup

Pattaya Police pickup. Photo: Pattaya Police / Facebook.

In the early hours of this morning, Pattaya police employed an unexpected tactic to help pacify a Thai man who was said to be possessed—they performed an exorcism.

Thai Boy Dies From Drinking 18 Litres Of “Holy Water”

On November 9th, local residents on Thappraya Road in Pattaya were at their wit’s end after they failed to calm down an unidentified man, aged between 40-45 years old, who was disturbing the peace of the 4 AM night with his bloodcurdling screams.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts

