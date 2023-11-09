Pattaya Police Perform Exorcism to Aid Allegedly Possessed Man
In the early hours of this morning, Pattaya police employed an unexpected tactic to help pacify a Thai man who was said to be possessed—they performed an exorcism.
On November 9th, local residents on Thappraya Road in Pattaya were at their wit’s end after they failed to calm down an unidentified man, aged between 40-45 years old, who was disturbing the peace of the 4 AM night with his bloodcurdling screams.
