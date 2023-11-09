}@media not all{html{font-family:sans-serif;-webkit-text-size-adjust:100%;-ms-text-size-adjust:100%}body{margin:0}a{background-color:transparent}img{border:0}svg:not(:root){overflow:hidden}input{margin:0;font:inherit;color:inherit}input::-moz-focus-inner{padding:0;border:0}input{line-height:normal}*{-webkit-box-sizing:border-box;-moz-box-sizing:border-box;box-sizing:border-box}:after,:before{-webkit-box-sizing:border-box;-moz-box-sizing:border-box;box-sizing:border-box}html{font-size:10px}body{font-family:"Helvetica Neue",Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif;font-size:14px;line-height:1.42857143;color:#333;background-color:#fff}input{font-family:inherit;font-size:inherit;line-height:inherit}a{color:#337ab7;text-decoration:none}img{vertical-align:middle}p{margin:0 0 10px}@-ms-viewport{width:device-width}}@media not all{html{font-family:'Lato',-apple-system,BlinkMacSystemFont,'Segoe Foreigner Arrested at Phuket Airport for 79 Days of Overstay

November 9, 2023
Phuket airport terminal

Phuket airport terminal. Image: Wikimedia Commons.

A foreigner was arrested at Phuket International Airport for 79 days of overstay.

Iraqi Man arrested in Kanchanaburi for 15 Years of Overstay

Phuket Immigration at the Phuket International Airport told the Phuket Express that on Thursday (November 9th) they arrested a male foreigner at the international departures terminal in the airport. He was found to have overstayed for 79 days. He was taken to the Sakoo Police Station to face overstay charges.

The Phuket Express

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express

