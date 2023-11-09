Foreigner Arrested at Phuket Airport for 79 Days of Overstay
A foreigner was arrested at Phuket International Airport for 79 days of overstay.
Phuket Immigration at the Phuket International Airport told the Phuket Express that on Thursday (November 9th) they arrested a male foreigner at the international departures terminal in the airport. He was found to have overstayed for 79 days. He was taken to the Sakoo Police Station to face overstay charges.
Full story: thephuketexpress.com
By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express