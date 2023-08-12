Iraqi Man arrested in Kanchanaburi for 15 Years of Overstay

Ban Tai, Mueang Kanchanaburi District

Ban Tai in Mueang Kanchanaburi. Photo: Wirawan Jewelry. CC BY 3.0.




An Iraqi man was arrested in Kanchanaburi, Western Thailand, for overstaying his legal visa to stay in Thailand by fifteen years.

Phuket Police Get Into a Car Chase with a Nigerian Man on a Four Year Overstay, Seize Cocaine From His Home

The Kanchanaburi Immigration Chief Colonel Korn Somkanae told TPN media that they were notified by a concerned citizen that an overstaying foreigner who had recently fled from another part of Thailand to try to avoid arrest was hiding at a guesthouse in Kanchanaburi.

