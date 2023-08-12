Iraqi Man arrested in Kanchanaburi for 15 Years of Overstay









An Iraqi man was arrested in Kanchanaburi, Western Thailand, for overstaying his legal visa to stay in Thailand by fifteen years.

Phuket Police Get Into a Car Chase with a Nigerian Man on a Four Year Overstay, Seize Cocaine From His Home

The Kanchanaburi Immigration Chief Colonel Korn Somkanae told TPN media that they were notified by a concerned citizen that an overstaying foreigner who had recently fled from another part of Thailand to try to avoid arrest was hiding at a guesthouse in Kanchanaburi.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Adam Judd

The Phuket Express

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





