Australian Tourist Causes Havoc at Pattaya Temple, Cannabis Blamed

TN August 12, 2023 0
A Wat (temple) in Bang Lamung District, Pattaya

A Wat (temple) in Bang Lamung District, Chon Buri. Photo: song songroov. CC BY 3.0.




An Australian tourist, reported by some Thai media to allegedly be under the influence of cannabis, wreaked havoc at Wai Chai temple in South Pattaya on Friday morning, August 11th.

The tranquil morning ambiance for the monks at Wat Chai was ruined today after an Australian man entered the local temple and, for no apparent religious reason, began to destroy the place’s sacred property using his bare hands.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News

