Caretaker Government Urged to Cease Appointments, Transfers of Officials

TN August 12, 2023 0
Thai Ku Fa, the Government House of Thailand

Government House of Thailand or Thai Ku Fa in Bangkok. Photo: Tranwill.




BANGKOK, Aug 11 (TNA) – The caretaker government should halt the process of appointing and transferring high-level officials, Pheu Thai deputy leader Phumtham Wechayachai posted on his Facebook, suggesting that such responsibilities would be better suited for the incoming new government.

Mr. Phumtham wrote that these duties should be reserved for the new government as they could affect the new administration to push for the implementation of its policies.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

