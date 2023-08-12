Thai Airways expects to exit rehabilitation plan mid 2024









Thai Airways International (THAI) is expected to exit the court sanctioned rehabilitation plan three months ahead of schedule, in the middle of next year, as the airline’s performance has been improving steadily, in line with tourism recovery, according to CEO Chai Eamsiri.

Thai Airways and Turkish Airlines Agree on Joint Operations

THAI and its subsidiary, Thai Smile Airways, have made money four quarters in a row, with pre-tax profits for the second quarter of this year amounting to 2.3 billion baht, which is an increase of 171% over the same period last year and the largest in 20 years.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

