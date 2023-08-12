Thailand celebrates HM Queen Sirikit’s 91st Birthday and Mother’s Day

TN August 12, 2023 0

Happy Mother’s Day and Happy Birthday to the Queen Mother Sirikit. Long Live the Queen Mother.

Queen Sirikit at The Hague, Holland, on October 24, 1960.

Queen Sirikit at The Hague, Holland, on October 24, 1960. Photo: Harry Pot / Anefo.




In Thailand, Queen Sirikit’s birthday, August 12th, is celebrated as both her birthday and Mother’s Day. Queen Sirikit is the mother of the current King of Thailand, King Maha Vajiralongkorn and the widow of King Bhumibol Adulyadej, also known as King Rama IX.

Celebrations Held for His Majesty the King’s Birthday Anniversary

The celebrations on this very special day often include various events, ceremonies, and displays of appreciation for Queen Sirikit, as well as for mothers in general. It’s a time for people in Thailand to express their love and gratitude to their mothers and show their respect for the Queen.

Queen Sirikit of Thailand was born on August 12, 1932. Her 91st birthday is being celebrated in August 12 throughout the country with major events and celebrations.

Queen Sirikit is known for her involvement in various charitable and social activities. She has provided support to initiatives related to education, public health, rural development, and the preservation of Thai culture. She is also active in promoting the welfare of women and children in Thailand.

Queen Sirikit is often revered for her elegance, grace, and dedication to the Thai people. Her public image and efforts to improve the lives of the citizens of Thailand have earned her a special place in the hearts of many Thais.

Her Majesty Queen Sirikit was born as Mom Rajawongse Sirikit Kitiyakara on August 12, 1932. The Queen is the eldest daughter of Prince Nakkhatra Mangkala Kitiyakara and Mom Luang Bua Snidvongs. She became the queen consort when she married King Bhumibol Adulyadej on April 28, 1950.

Long Live the Queen Mother.

-Thailand News (TN)

