Man accidentally shoots himself while dancing in Hat Yai pub

View of Hat Yai at night in Songkhla province. Photo: Anthony5429.









SONGKHLA: About a hundred pub-goers ran for their lives out of a well-known entertainment venue in Hat Yai early on Sunday after a 9mm automatic pistol carried by a customer accidentally went off, sending a bullet into his left leg.

Six Hat Yai suspects who gunned down Malaysian man get death sentence

The incident occurred at about 1.30am inside Nectar Pub on Chuti-anusorn road in the Hat Yai municipal area.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Assawin Pakkawan

BANGKOK POST

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





