Man accidentally shoots himself while dancing in Hat Yai pub
SONGKHLA: About a hundred pub-goers ran for their lives out of a well-known entertainment venue in Hat Yai early on Sunday after a 9mm automatic pistol carried by a customer accidentally went off, sending a bullet into his left leg.
The incident occurred at about 1.30am inside Nectar Pub on Chuti-anusorn road in the Hat Yai municipal area.
Full story: Bangkok Post
Assawin Pakkawan
BANGKOK POST
