Man accidentally shoots himself while dancing in Hat Yai pub

TN August 13, 2023 0
Hat Yai at night

View of Hat Yai at night in Songkhla province. Photo: Anthony5429.




SONGKHLA: About a hundred pub-goers ran for their lives out of a well-known entertainment venue in Hat Yai early on Sunday after a 9mm automatic pistol carried by a customer accidentally went off, sending a bullet into his left leg.

Six Hat Yai suspects who gunned down Malaysian man get death sentence

The incident occurred at about 1.30am inside Nectar Pub on Chuti-anusorn road in the Hat Yai municipal area.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Assawin Pakkawan
BANGKOK POST

