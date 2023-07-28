Celebrations Held for His Majesty the King’s Birthday Anniversary









BANGKOK (NNT) – Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha, and his spouse, accompanied by government officials, participated in a series of auspicious ceremonies and celebrations to mark His Majesty the King’s 71st birthday anniversary on July 28.

Thailand to Enter 6-day-long Holiday Period from July 28th to August 2nd

The day began with a grand merit-making ceremony where attendees offered alms to 172 revered monks at Sanam Luang ceremonial ground in Bangkok. The Prime Minister presided over the solemn occasion, attended by scores of civil servants and representatives from various government units.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Krajangwit Johjit,

Rewriter: Tarin Angskul

National News Bureau of Thailand

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





