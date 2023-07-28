Celebrations Held for His Majesty the King’s Birthday Anniversary

TN July 28, 2023 0
Portrait of King Maha Vajiralongkorn (Rama X)

Portrait of King Maha Vajiralongkorn (Rama X). Photo: The Public Relation Department of Thailand (กรมประชาสัมพันธ์).




BANGKOK (NNT) – Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha, and his spouse, accompanied by government officials, participated in a series of auspicious ceremonies and celebrations to mark His Majesty the King’s 71st birthday anniversary on July 28.

Thailand to Enter 6-day-long Holiday Period from July 28th to August 2nd

The day began with a grand merit-making ceremony where attendees offered alms to 172 revered monks at Sanam Luang ceremonial ground in Bangkok. The Prime Minister presided over the solemn occasion, attended by scores of civil servants and representatives from various government units.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Krajangwit Johjit,
Rewriter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau of Thailand



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok Immigration and transfers sign

TAT Adopts Cautious Approach to Visa Fee Waiver Scheme

TN July 28, 2023 0
Flooded area in Sri Racha District, Chon Buri

Heavy rain forecast for most of Thailand from July 29th to August 1st

TN July 27, 2023 0
Trap used to catch mosquitoes that may carry Zika and dengue

110 people infected with Zika since January: health ministry

TN July 27, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok Immigration and transfers sign

TAT Adopts Cautious Approach to Visa Fee Waiver Scheme

TN July 28, 2023 0
Portrait of King Maha Vajiralongkorn (Rama X)

Celebrations Held for His Majesty the King’s Birthday Anniversary

TN July 28, 2023 0
Phu Thap Boek in Phetchabun Province

Three illegal resorts to be razed on Phu Thap Boek in Phetchabun

TN July 28, 2023 0
View from the Sathorn Unique Tower, Bangkok

Protesters Start Gathering at Ratchaprasong Intersection in Bangkok

TN July 28, 2023 0
Chakphong, Klaeng District in Rayong

Homeless Man in Rayong Allegedly Beaten to Death After Flashing His Genitals to Beach Goers

TN July 28, 2023 0