Phuket Police Get Into a Car Chase with a Nigerian Man on a Four Year Overstay, Seize Cocaine From His Home

TN August 4, 2023 0
A pickup truck driving on a road in Wichit, Phuket

A pickup truck driving on a road in Wichit, Phuket. Photo: Максим Улитин. CC BY 3.0.




Police chased after a Nigerian man in a sedan ,whose passport had expired about four years prior, for about 20 kilometers and later seized cocaine at a house in Phuket where the man resided.

Two Nigerians, Thai woman arrested in Bangkok following the seizure of 8.5 kilogrammes of heroin

The Phuket Immigration Police told the Phuket Express that on Thursday afternoon (August 3rd) they and the Cherng Talay Police chased after a suspicious sedan in Thalang. The sedan was chased from Cherng Talay in Thalang to the main Thep Krasattri road passing the Heroine Monument to Pa Klok before heading to Koh Kaew in Mueang Phuket and to Kathu. The sedan finally became stuck in a ditch in Kathu. The sedan hit many vehicles during the chase.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
TPNNational



