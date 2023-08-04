Human Body Parts Of Foreign Male Found at Dumpsite on Koh Phangan

Garbage in a area of an operating landfill. Photo: Ashley Felton.









SURAT THANI, Aug 4 (TNA) – Human body parts were found in a garbage dump on Koh Pha-ngan, the tourist island in Surat Thani.

Preliminary investigations have not yet confirmed the identity of the dead body.

The police conducted an inspection of the landfill in Koh Phangan municipality where human body parts belonging to a male were discovered by waste collectors.

