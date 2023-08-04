Human Body Parts Of Foreign Male Found at Dumpsite on Koh Phangan

TN August 4, 2023 0
Garbage in a area of an operating landfill

Garbage in a area of an operating landfill. Photo: Ashley Felton.




SURAT THANI, Aug 4 (TNA) – Human body parts were found in a garbage dump on Koh Pha-ngan, the tourist island in Surat Thani.

Hungarian Man Facing Legal Action After Touching Pipefish While Diving at Pha Ngan Island

Preliminary investigations have not yet confirmed the identity of the dead body.

The police conducted an inspection of the landfill in Koh Phangan municipality where human body parts belonging to a male were discovered by waste collectors.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!


Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Buildings atKrabi International Airport.

Krabi Airport Expansion Set for 2024 Completion

TN August 3, 2023 0
Maya Bay in Krabi

Maya Bay in Krabi Temporarily Closing For Two Months

TN August 2, 2023 0
Portuguese Man O' War or Bluebottle jellyfish

Tourists warned about Portuguese man-o-war in Koh Lanta

TN August 2, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Thaksin Shinawatra in Venice, Italy.

Thaksin Shinawatra scraps plan to return next week

TN August 4, 2023 0
Queen Sirikit National Convention Center in Bangkok

Tourism Authority of Thailand holds Thailand Tourism Festival 2023

TN August 4, 2023 0
Railway level crossings without barriers

Train hits pickup truck in Chachoengsao killing 8 people

TN August 4, 2023 0
Thai Tourist Police Sign in Pattaya

Robbery Incident Against Kuwaiti Tourists at Pattaya Turns Out to Be Bad Prank

TN August 4, 2023 0
A pickup truck driving on a road in Wichit, Phuket

Phuket Police Get Into a Car Chase with a Nigerian Man on a Four Year Overstay, Seize Cocaine From His Home

TN August 4, 2023 0