Russian Man Drowns at Phuket Beach After Allegedly Ignoring No Swimming Warnings

TN August 4, 2023 0
Rough waters and a warning of the incoming storm

Red Flag on the beach. Rough waters and a warning of the incoming storm. Photo by Joe Christiansen.




The Phuket Tourist Police told the Phuket Express that they were notified of the incident on Thursday evening near dusk (August 3rd) on Surin Beach. They arrived at the beach with red flags placed up by lifeguards which meant no swimming was allowed along the beach.

Two Indian Men Drown At Phuket Beach After Allegedly Ignoring No Swimming Warnings

A foreign man was provided CPR by lifeguards on the beach and was later identified by the Phuket Tourist Police as MR. ALEKSANDR IUNEMEN, 41, Russian national. He was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!


Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

A pickup truck driving on a road in Wichit, Phuket

Phuket Police Get Into a Car Chase with a Nigerian Man on a Four Year Overstay, Seize Cocaine From His Home

TN August 4, 2023 0
Red flag at Nai Harn beach in Phuket

Two Indian Men Drown At Phuket Beach After Allegedly Ignoring No Swimming Warnings

TN August 2, 2023 0
View of Phuket from a hill

Body of Missing Senegalese Tourist Washes Ashore in Karon, Phuket

TN July 31, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Thaksin Shinawatra in Venice, Italy.

Thaksin Shinawatra scraps plan to return next week

TN August 4, 2023 0
Queen Sirikit National Convention Center in Bangkok

Tourism Authority of Thailand holds Thailand Tourism Festival 2023

TN August 4, 2023 0
Railway level crossings without barriers

Train hits pickup truck in Chachoengsao killing 8 people

TN August 4, 2023 0
Thai Tourist Police Sign in Pattaya

Robbery Incident Against Kuwaiti Tourists at Pattaya Turns Out to Be Bad Prank

TN August 4, 2023 0
A pickup truck driving on a road in Wichit, Phuket

Phuket Police Get Into a Car Chase with a Nigerian Man on a Four Year Overstay, Seize Cocaine From His Home

TN August 4, 2023 0