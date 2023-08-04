Russian Man Drowns at Phuket Beach After Allegedly Ignoring No Swimming Warnings
The Phuket Tourist Police told the Phuket Express that they were notified of the incident on Thursday evening near dusk (August 3rd) on Surin Beach. They arrived at the beach with red flags placed up by lifeguards which meant no swimming was allowed along the beach.
Two Indian Men Drown At Phuket Beach After Allegedly Ignoring No Swimming Warnings
A foreign man was provided CPR by lifeguards on the beach and was later identified by the Phuket Tourist Police as MR. ALEKSANDR IUNEMEN, 41, Russian national. He was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
