Vote for Thai PM postponed

TN August 3, 2023 0
Empty desks Thai House of Representatives. Parliament of Thailand.

Empty desks Thai House of Representatives. Parliament of Thailand. Photo: พีรพัฒน์ วิมลรังครัตน์.




The parliament president has put off the next parliamentary vote for a new prime minister from Friday. The decision came just after the Constitutional Court announced it was postponing its ruling on parliament’s resolution to reject the renomination of Move Forward Party (MFP) leader Pita Limjaroenrat for prime minister.

Parliament vote for Thai PM postponed indefinitely

Wan Muhamad Noor Matha said on Thursday that he had to postpone Friday’s vote because the court had yet to rule on Mr Pita’s renomination rejection.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

