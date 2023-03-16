Two Nigerians, Thai woman arrested in Bangkok following the seizure of 8.5 kilogrammes of heroin

March 16, 2023 TN
Baggage Claim at domestic terminal of Suvarnabhumi International Airport level 2, Bangkok

Baggage Claim at domestic terminal of Suvarnabhumi International Airport level 2, Bangkok. Photo: Mattes.




Two Nigerian men and a Thai woman have been arrested in Bangkok following the seizure of 8.5 kilogrammes of heroin stuffed into fruit cans destined for Hong Kong.

The trio were arrested on Wednesday after officials from the Airport Interdiction Task Force (AITF) and other agencies inspected 11 suspected parcels of canned fruit at a private firm in Bangkok on Tuesday. The parcels were destined for Hong Kong, said Wichai Chaimongkol, secretary-general of the Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB).

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS



