Two Nigerians, Thai woman arrested in Bangkok following the seizure of 8.5 kilogrammes of heroin









Two Nigerian men and a Thai woman have been arrested in Bangkok following the seizure of 8.5 kilogrammes of heroin stuffed into fruit cans destined for Hong Kong.

The trio were arrested on Wednesday after officials from the Airport Interdiction Task Force (AITF) and other agencies inspected 11 suspected parcels of canned fruit at a private firm in Bangkok on Tuesday. The parcels were destined for Hong Kong, said Wichai Chaimongkol, secretary-general of the Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB).

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





