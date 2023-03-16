Swedish Man Arrested on Samui Island for 75 Days of Overstaying









Surat Thani Immigration officers told the Phuket Express that recently they have arrested MR.(name removed), 34, a Swedish national. He was arrested on the Chaweng Beach Road in front of a department store.

He is now at 75 days of overstaying his visa according to police. He was taken to the Bophut Police Station to face overstaying charges and is waiting to be deported.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

TPNNational

