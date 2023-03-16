Policeman involved prolonged siege with police dies in hospital

March 16, 2023 TN
The police officer, who was arrested after a day-long armed stand-off with special operations officers at his house in Bangkok’s Sai Mai area, has died from wounds he sustained during the siege.

Pol Col Rangsan Sornsing, superintendent of Sai Mai police station, said today (Thursday) that Pol Lt-Col Kittikarn died at about 10pm at Bhumibol Hospital, to which he had been admitted for emergency treatment yesterday afternoon.

Thai PBS World



