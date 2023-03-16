Raid on Illegal Bar on Bangla Road in Patong Leads to Rescue of Six Underage Sex Workers

March 16, 2023 TN
Taxis and motorcycles in Patong, Kathu District, Phuket

Taxis and motorcycles in Patong, Kathu District, Phuket. Photo: Максим Улитин. CC BY 3.0.




An illegal bar on Bangla Road in Patong was raided uncovering underage prostitutes with six victims rescued. Two suspects were arrested who claim the real bar owner is a foreigner.

Last night (March 15th) a team from the Department of Provincial Administration raided a bar in Soi Sea Dragon on the Bangla Road.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Kayaks on Nai Harn Beach, Phuket island.

Two Foreigners Reported Missing After Renting a Kayak in Phuket

March 12, 2023 TN
Burmese migrant dock workers in Thailand

Agreement signed to tackle Phuket labour shortage

March 12, 2023 TN
Rawai Beach in Phuket

Body Found Floating in Rawai Possibly Missing Romanian Diver

March 11, 2023 TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Mugin-5 Pro 5000mm VTOL Chinese drone.

Ukraine shoots down Chinese-made armed drone allegedly fired by Russia

March 16, 2023 TN
Immigration officer and volunteer at Baan Laem Police Checkpoint, Chanthaburi Province

Thai police to undergo mental health checks nationwide

March 16, 2023 TN
Srinakarin Road in Bang Kapi District, Bangkok

Bangkok: Drug Bust Stops 18 Kg of Heroin Bound for Australia

March 16, 2023 TN
Taxis and motorcycles in Patong, Kathu District, Phuket

Raid on Illegal Bar on Bangla Road in Patong Leads to Rescue of Six Underage Sex Workers

March 16, 2023 TN
Baggage Claim at domestic terminal of Suvarnabhumi International Airport level 2, Bangkok

Two Nigerians, Thai woman arrested in Bangkok following the seizure of 8.5 kilogrammes of heroin

March 16, 2023 TN