Bangkok: Drug Bust Stops 18 Kg of Heroin Bound for Australia









BANGKOK, March 16 (TNA) – A joint operation of Seaport Interdiction Task Force (SITF) seized 18 kg of heroin, destined for Australia during an inspection at a private firm.

Secretary-general of the Office of Narcotics Control Board (ONCB), Wichai Chaimongkol said about 18 kg of heroin was found in three parcels, containing weighing scales at a logistics company in Bangkok’s Wang Thonglang district.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





