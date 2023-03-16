Bangkok: Drug Bust Stops 18 Kg of Heroin Bound for Australia

March 16, 2023
Srinakarin Road in Bang Kapi District, Bangkok

Srinakarin Road in Bang Kapi District, Bangkok. Photo: Jeffrey Beall. CC BY 4.0.




BANGKOK, March 16 (TNA) – A joint operation of Seaport Interdiction Task Force (SITF) seized 18 kg of heroin, destined for Australia during an inspection at a private firm.

Secretary-general of the Office of Narcotics Control Board (ONCB), Wichai Chaimongkol said about 18 kg of heroin was found in three parcels, containing weighing scales at a logistics company in Bangkok’s Wang Thonglang district.

TNA



