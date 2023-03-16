Thai police to undergo mental health checks nationwide

March 16, 2023 TN
Immigration officer and volunteer at Baan Laem Police Checkpoint, Chanthaburi Province

Immigration officer and volunteer at Baan Laem Checkpoint, Chanthaburi Province © WHO/ Ploy Phutpheng - 2020




Police officers across the country will undergo mental health screening to prevent a recurrence of a 27-hour police siege at a house in Bangkok this week.

Pol Lt Gen Waratchai Srirattanawut, head of the Office of Inspector General (OIG), has assigned medical teams to conduct random health checks on officers of the Metropolitan Police Bureau and provincial police stations, to ensure public safety and increase work efficiency, Pol Maj Gen Sanatee Prayoonrat, OIG spokesman, said on Thursday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

