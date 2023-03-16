Thai police to undergo mental health checks nationwide

Immigration officer and volunteer at Baan Laem Checkpoint, Chanthaburi Province © WHO/ Ploy Phutpheng - 2020









Police officers across the country will undergo mental health screening to prevent a recurrence of a 27-hour police siege at a house in Bangkok this week.

Pol Lt Gen Waratchai Srirattanawut, head of the Office of Inspector General (OIG), has assigned medical teams to conduct random health checks on officers of the Metropolitan Police Bureau and provincial police stations, to ensure public safety and increase work efficiency, Pol Maj Gen Sanatee Prayoonrat, OIG spokesman, said on Thursday.

Full story: Bangkok Post



BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

