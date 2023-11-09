Thai Energy Ministry to probe gasohol shortage
The Energy Ministry vows to act against oil retailers illegally stockpiling the fuel following complaints about oil being sold out at petrol stations after a state policy to cut the prices of gasohol 91 and gasohol 95.
Thai Cabinet Cuts Gasohol 91 Price by 2.50 Bt/Litre
Petrol stations started reducing the price of gasohol 91 by 2.5 baht a litre and gasohol 95 by 1 baht a litre on the morning of Nov 7.
Full story: Bangkok Post
Yuthana Praiwan
BANGKOK POST
