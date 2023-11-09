}@media not all{html{font-family:sans-serif;-webkit-text-size-adjust:100%;-ms-text-size-adjust:100%}body{margin:0}a{background-color:transparent}img{border:0}svg:not(:root){overflow:hidden}input{margin:0;font:inherit;color:inherit}input::-moz-focus-inner{padding:0;border:0}input{line-height:normal}*{-webkit-box-sizing:border-box;-moz-box-sizing:border-box;box-sizing:border-box}:after,:before{-webkit-box-sizing:border-box;-moz-box-sizing:border-box;box-sizing:border-box}html{font-size:10px}body{font-family:"Helvetica Neue",Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif;font-size:14px;line-height:1.42857143;color:#333;background-color:#fff}input{font-family:inherit;font-size:inherit;line-height:inherit}a{color:#337ab7;text-decoration:none}img{vertical-align:middle}p{margin:0 0 10px}@-ms-viewport{width:device-width}}@media not all{html{font-family:'Lato',-apple-system,BlinkMacSystemFont,'Segoe Accident Involving Thai Celebrity in Nonthaburi Under Investigation

TN November 9, 2023 0
Taxis at Impact, Muang Thong Thani in Nonthaburi.

Taxis at Impact, Muang Thong Thani in Nonthaburi. Photo: CHAMRAT CHAROENKHET.

At 4:00 AM, on November 7th, 2023, Mueang Nonthaburi police officers received an accident report of a sedan colliding with a garbage truck causing two injuries on Bangkoknon Road, Mueang Nonthaburi, Nonthaburi.

Net idol ‘had no mental treatment’ before crash

A rescue team was dispatched to the incident scene and found a sedan in a severely damaged condition in the front having collided with the right side of a garbage truck. There were two minor injured victims who were later identified as Mr. Wirat Choeipim, 34, and Mr. Chusak Fakkhiao, 57, who were later transferred to the Phra Nang Klao Hospital later.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Adam Judd
TPNNational

