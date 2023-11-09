Over 140,000 Amphetamine Pills Seized, Four People Arrested in Roi Et

The Roi Et City Hall, view from the Phalan Chai pond. Photo: Oatz.

On November 8th, 2023, Pol. Lt. Gen. Sarayut Sa-nguanphokai, the Commander-in-Chief, and Roi Et drug police officers intercepted four alleged drug smugglers with over 140,000 amphetamine pills in Phon Thong, Roi Et.

Roi Et Police Seize 800,000 Pills of Amphetamine

The alleged drug smugglers were later publicly identified only as Mr. Suthat, 34, Ms. Thanattha, 55, Mr. Wisava, 46, and Ms. Prapanich, 41.

By Kittisak Phalaharn

TPNNational

