Over 140,000 Amphetamine Pills Seized, Four People Arrested in Roi Et
On November 8th, 2023, Pol. Lt. Gen. Sarayut Sa-nguanphokai, the Commander-in-Chief, and Roi Et drug police officers intercepted four alleged drug smugglers with over 140,000 amphetamine pills in Phon Thong, Roi Et.
Roi Et Police Seize 800,000 Pills of Amphetamine
The alleged drug smugglers were later publicly identified only as Mr. Suthat, 34, Ms. Thanattha, 55, Mr. Wisava, 46, and Ms. Prapanich, 41.
Full story: tpnnational.com
By Kittisak Phalaharn
TPNNational
Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!