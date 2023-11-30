New Consumer Protection Center Launched in Thailand

Christmas and New Year in Thailand

Christmas tree and New Year lights in Pathum Wan, Bangkok. Photo: GFDL / Wikimedia Commons.

BANGKOK (NNT) – The government has announced the establishment of a special operations center by the Consumer Protection Board, focusing on monitoring goods and services during the New Year festival’s high spending period. This initiative, led by Prime Minister’s Office Minister Puangpet Chunlaiad, aims to tackle issues in online shopping, ticket bookings, and car leasing.

Consumer Confidence Drops to Record Low in April amid New COVID-19 Outbreak

The decision follows a review of around 3,200 consumer complaints reported from May to October, indicating many grievances related to online transactions.

The new center will coordinate with various agencies, including the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society, the Royal Thai Police, and the Food and Drug Administration, to enhance consumer fraud protection.

