Thai Authorities Seize Over 500 Unregistered Wild Animal Carcasses in Pathum Thani

TN November 30, 2023 0
Future Park, and Saraburi Road signs on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road (Highway 31), Pathum Thani

Future Park, and Saraburi Road signs on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road (Highway 31), Pathum Thani. Photo: Olga Ozik / Pixabay.

On November 29th, 2023, Thai Natural Resources and Environmental Crime Suppression Units (NED) and U.S. Marine and Wildlife animal officials captured a wildlife trader and confiscated over 500 pieces of unregistered wild animal carcasses in Mueang, Pathum Thani.

Indian man caught with 200kg of animal parts at Suvarnabhumi airport

According to a report by NED officials, in January of 2023, two suspects possessed Asian golden cat carcasses in Lat Phrao, Bangkok, and were linked to a suspect trading wildlife carcasses on social media.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Kittisak Phalaharn
The Pattaya News

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Lion Air Boeing 737-900ER at Soekarno–Hatta International Airport , Indonesia

Thai LionAir to probe mid-air engine fire at Don Mueang airport in Bangkok

TN November 25, 2023 0
Sukhumvit Soi 3/1 in Bangkok

South Korean Online Gambling Kingpins Nabbed in Bangkok

TN November 23, 2023 0
Traffic sign (Ding Daeng - Rama IX Road - Chaeng Watthana) in Khlong Toei

Eight people held over shooting death of teacher in Bangkok

TN November 22, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Christmas and New Year in Thailand

New Consumer Protection Center Launched in Thailand

TN November 30, 2023 0
Future Park, and Saraburi Road signs on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road (Highway 31), Pathum Thani

Thai Authorities Seize Over 500 Unregistered Wild Animal Carcasses in Pathum Thani

TN November 30, 2023 0
Bangla Road in Patong, Phuket

Russian Tourist Injured After Thai Couple Gets Into Argument on Bangla Road in Phuket

TN November 30, 2023 0
Sunlong SLK6126 bus in Pattaya, Chonburi

Australian Tourist Allegedly Loses 200,000 Baht to Pickpocket on Pattaya Tour Bus

TN November 29, 2023 0
Former Thai PM Prayuth Chan-ocha.

Former Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha becomes privy councillor

TN November 29, 2023 0