Thai Authorities Seize Over 500 Unregistered Wild Animal Carcasses in Pathum Thani
On November 29th, 2023, Thai Natural Resources and Environmental Crime Suppression Units (NED) and U.S. Marine and Wildlife animal officials captured a wildlife trader and confiscated over 500 pieces of unregistered wild animal carcasses in Mueang, Pathum Thani.
According to a report by NED officials, in January of 2023, two suspects possessed Asian golden cat carcasses in Lat Phrao, Bangkok, and were linked to a suspect trading wildlife carcasses on social media.
