Indian man caught with 200kg of animal parts at Suvarnabhumi airport









An Indian national was arrested at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi international airport on Tuesday morning for attempting to smuggle about 200kg of animal parts into Thailand.

The man, whose name was withheld, arrived from India with six heavy items of luggage, arousing the suspicion of customs and livestock officials who asked to search the bags.

By Thai PBS World

