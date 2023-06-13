Indian man caught with 200kg of animal parts at Suvarnabhumi airport

TN June 13, 2023 0
Luggage screening at Suvarnabhumi Airport (VTBS)

Luggage screening at Suvarnabhumi Airport (VTBS). Photo: Mattes.




An Indian national was arrested at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi international airport on Tuesday morning for attempting to smuggle about 200kg of animal parts into Thailand.

Indian arrested at Suvarnabhumi Airport for attempting to smuggle wild protected animals

The man, whose name was withheld, arrived from India with six heavy items of luggage, arousing the suspicion of customs and livestock officials who asked to search the bags.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Toyota Corolla Altis blue taxi in Bangkok

Taxi driver charged with robbing sleeping passenger in Bangkok

TN June 13, 2023 0
A ship at Khlong Toei Port, Bangkok

Bangkok Police Seize 200 Million Baht Worth of Heroin Destined for Australia

TN June 12, 2023 0
Suvarnabhumi Airport, view from passenger gateway to terminal 2

Soft opening of Suvarnabhumi’s SAT-1 terminal in September

TN June 11, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Luggage screening at Suvarnabhumi Airport (VTBS)

Indian man caught with 200kg of animal parts at Suvarnabhumi airport

TN June 13, 2023 0
Sino-Portuguese townhouses on Thalang Road in Old Phuket Town

Suspect Arrested after Allegedly Stealing Foreigner’s Car in Phuket

TN June 13, 2023 0
Toyota Corolla Altis blue taxi in Bangkok

Taxi driver charged with robbing sleeping passenger in Bangkok

TN June 13, 2023 0
Leader of Move Forward Party Pita Limjaroenrat attending the ACT meeting.

Move Forward suspects foul play in controversy over iTV’s legal status

TN June 12, 2023 0
Silvio Berlusconi.

Silvio Berlusconi, the former Italian prime minister who revolutionized politics, soccer and TV, dies

TN June 12, 2023 0