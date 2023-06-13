EC to Investigate Pita Limjareonrat’s Election Qualifications

TN June 13, 2023 0
Leader of Move Forward Party Pita Limjaroenrat during a speech.

Leader of Move Forward Party Pita Limjaroenrat during a speech. Photo: พรรคก้าวไกล - Move Forward Party / Facebook.




BANKOK (NNT) – The Move Forward Party’s (MFP) prime ministerial candidate, Pita Limjareonrat, will be investigated over whether he was qualified to run in last month’s election, in another setback as he battles to win backing for his premiership.

Move Forward suspects foul play in controversy over iTV’s legal status

The 42-year-old MFP leader has faced multiple complaints from rivals, three of which the poll body has dismissed for late submission, while four others against the party have been thrown out.

However, Pita is by no means in the clear, with the commission looking into whether he was knowingly unfit to register as a parliamentary candidate because of his ownership of shares in a media firm, which is prohibited under election rules.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn
National News Bureau of Thailand

Leader of Move Forward Party Pita Limjaroenrat during a speech.

