Move Forward suspects foul play in controversy over iTV’s legal status









The Move Forward party is demanding that the chairman of iTV and president and executive director of its holding company Intouch Holdings, Kim Siritaweechai, explain the discrepancy between his statement during and the minutes of the company's shareholder meeting regarding iTV's status as a media company.

Video recording questions accuracy of minutes of iTV shareholders’ meeting

Move Forward Secretary-General Chaithawat Tulathon said at a news conference today (Monday) that he suspects that the minutes of the iTV shareholder meeting on April 26th, chaired by Kim, were intentionally doctored, to give the impression that the company is still operating as a media firm, which could be used to prevent Move Forward party leader Pita Limjaroenrat from becoming the next prime minister of Thailand.

