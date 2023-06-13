Taxi driver charged with robbing sleeping passenger in Bangkok









A taxi driver has been arrested for the theft of valuables worth 1.2 million baht, including an expensive Rolex, from a Japanese businessman who went to sleep in his cab after a night out in Bangkok.

The 45-year-old cabbie, identified only as Sirichai, was taken into custody from his room on Ekachai 40 Road in Bang Bon district about 11.10pm on Monday.

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

