Taxi driver charged with robbing sleeping passenger in Bangkok

TN June 13, 2023 0
Toyota Corolla Altis blue taxi in Bangkok

Toyota Corolla Altis blue taxi in Bangkok. Image: Nandu forever.




A taxi driver has been arrested for the theft of valuables worth 1.2 million baht, including an expensive Rolex, from a Japanese businessman who went to sleep in his cab after a night out in Bangkok.

Bangkok taxi driver fined Bt2,000, license suspended for overcharging

The 45-year-old cabbie, identified only as Sirichai, was taken into custody from his room on Ekachai 40 Road in Bang Bon district about 11.10pm on Monday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Luggage screening at Suvarnabhumi Airport (VTBS)

Indian man caught with 200kg of animal parts at Suvarnabhumi airport

TN June 13, 2023 0
A ship at Khlong Toei Port, Bangkok

Bangkok Police Seize 200 Million Baht Worth of Heroin Destined for Australia

TN June 12, 2023 0
Suvarnabhumi Airport, view from passenger gateway to terminal 2

Soft opening of Suvarnabhumi’s SAT-1 terminal in September

TN June 11, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Luggage screening at Suvarnabhumi Airport (VTBS)

Indian man caught with 200kg of animal parts at Suvarnabhumi airport

TN June 13, 2023 0
Sino-Portuguese townhouses on Thalang Road in Old Phuket Town

Suspect Arrested after Allegedly Stealing Foreigner’s Car in Phuket

TN June 13, 2023 0
Toyota Corolla Altis blue taxi in Bangkok

Taxi driver charged with robbing sleeping passenger in Bangkok

TN June 13, 2023 0
Leader of Move Forward Party Pita Limjaroenrat attending the ACT meeting.

Move Forward suspects foul play in controversy over iTV’s legal status

TN June 12, 2023 0
Silvio Berlusconi.

Silvio Berlusconi, the former Italian prime minister who revolutionized politics, soccer and TV, dies

TN June 12, 2023 0