Economy will be the first casualty of rising political uncertainty

The back of a 1000 Baht banknote, with the image of King Rama IX, H.M. Bhumibol Adulyadej. Photo: Paul Sullivan / flickr.









The latest action of Thailand’s Election Commission (EC) to investigate the main prime minister hopeful has heightened political uncertainty in the country with the potential to hurt market sentiment, according to academics and businessmen.

Despite dismissing complaints against Pita Limjaroenrat, leader of the Move Forward Party, over his alleged ownership of shares in a media company, the EC recently sprung a surprise by proceeding to investigate whether Pita, the PM candidate of coalition leader Move Forward Party, was qualified to run for an MP seat in the May 14 general election.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

