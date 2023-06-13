Economy will be the first casualty of rising political uncertainty

TN June 13, 2023 0
The back of a 1000 Baht banknote, with the image of King Rama IX, H.M. Bhumibol Adulyadej

The back of a 1000 Baht banknote, with the image of King Rama IX, H.M. Bhumibol Adulyadej. Photo: Paul Sullivan / flickr.




The latest action of Thailand’s Election Commission (EC) to investigate the main prime minister hopeful has heightened political uncertainty in the country with the potential to hurt market sentiment, according to academics and businessmen.

Robert Kennedy: The Candidacy That Shakes The Usa

Despite dismissing complaints against Pita Limjaroenrat, leader of the Move Forward Party, over his alleged ownership of shares in a media company, the EC recently sprung a surprise by proceeding to investigate whether Pita, the PM candidate of coalition leader Move Forward Party, was qualified to run for an MP seat in the May 14 general election.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Thai PM Pita Limjaroenrat at Nation Studio.

Pita Limjaroenrat Continues to be Hindered by Media Shareholding Controversy

TN June 13, 2023 0
Malay-Muslim men in Pattani

Prayut wants swift action on ‘Patani State’ probe

TN June 13, 2023 0
Leader of Move Forward Party Pita Limjaroenrat during a speech.

EC to Investigate Pita Limjareonrat’s Election Qualifications

TN June 13, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Thai PM Pita Limjaroenrat at Nation Studio.

Pita Limjaroenrat Continues to be Hindered by Media Shareholding Controversy

TN June 13, 2023 0
Shooting room

Belgian Man Shoots and Kills Himself at Public Shooting Range in Phuket

TN June 13, 2023 0
Malay-Muslim men in Pattani

Prayut wants swift action on ‘Patani State’ probe

TN June 13, 2023 0
The back of a 1000 Baht banknote, with the image of King Rama IX, H.M. Bhumibol Adulyadej

Economy will be the first casualty of rising political uncertainty

TN June 13, 2023 0
Leader of Move Forward Party Pita Limjaroenrat during a speech.

EC to Investigate Pita Limjareonrat’s Election Qualifications

TN June 13, 2023 0