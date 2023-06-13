Prayut wants swift action on ‘Patani State’ probe

TN June 13, 2023 0
Malay-Muslim men in Pattani

Malay-Muslim men in Pattani, southern Thailand. Image: udeyismail.




Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Tuesday urged security agencies to speed up investigating a group of activists calling for a referendum on establishing an independent Muslim “Patani State” in the South.

14-year-old girl killed in front of a mosque in Pattani

Emerging from the weekly cabinet meeting, Gen Prayut said the government’s legal team and security agencies were investigating, and the authorities were checking media reports about a politician pulling strings.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Mongkol Bangprapa
BANGKOK POST



