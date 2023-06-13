Suspect Arrested after Allegedly Stealing Foreigner’s Car in Phuket
A suspect was arrested after he allegedly stole a car from a foreigner in Phuket.
The Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) reports this week that they have arrested a Thai male suspect (Name and age was not given) from Udon Thani, Northeast Thailand, at a gas station in Patiew, Chomphon, upper Southern Thailand.
Full story: thephuketexpress.com
By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express
