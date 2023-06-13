Suspect Arrested after Allegedly Stealing Foreigner’s Car in Phuket

TN June 13, 2023 0
Sino-Portuguese townhouses on Thalang Road in Old Phuket Town

Sino-Portuguese townhouses on Thalang Road in Old Phuket Town. Photo: Christophe95. CC BY-SA 4.0.




A suspect was arrested after he allegedly stole a car from a foreigner in Phuket.

Five sentenced for stealing pickups used as car bombs

The Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) reports this week that they have arrested a Thai male suspect (Name and age was not given) from Udon Thani, Northeast Thailand, at a gas station in Patiew, Chomphon, upper Southern Thailand.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express



