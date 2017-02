SONGKHLA — An elderly woman was killed when she drove her motorcycle around a lowered barrier and was hit by a train at a crossing in Hat Yai district on Thursday morning, police said.

Eyewitnesses told police the accident occurred about 10am. The motorcycle was hit by train No.948 (Padang Besar – Hat Yai) at the railway crossing at Ban Khlongya Nua.

ASSAWIN PAKKAWAN