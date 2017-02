TRANG – A combined police-military unit on Wednesday night raided the house of a latex trader in Ratsada district and seized about 1.2 million methamphetamine pills hidden in two refrigerators, police said.

They surrounded house No.18 in Moo 2 of tambon Khuan Mao about 10pm on information it had been used for storing drugs before distribution.

