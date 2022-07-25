Thai government on high monkeypox alert









Thailand is considering raising further its health alert for monkeypox by listing it as a so-called “serious communicable disease”, after the viral disease was classified as a new public health emergency worthy of international concern.

World Health Organisation (WHO) on Saturday declared monkeypox as “A Public Health Emergency of International Concern” and urged member countries to find effective methods that do not stigmatise target groups.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

