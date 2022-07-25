July 25, 2022

Thai government on high monkeypox alert

3 hours ago TN
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha during a cabinet meeting at the Government House

PM Prayut Chan-o-cha during a cabinet meeting at the Government House. Photo: ประยุทธ์ จันทร์โอชา Prayut Chan-o-cha / Facebook.




Thailand is considering raising further its health alert for monkeypox by listing it as a so-called “serious communicable disease”, after the viral disease was classified as a new public health emergency worthy of international concern.

World Health Organisation (WHO) on Saturday declared monkeypox as “A Public Health Emergency of International Concern” and urged member countries to find effective methods that do not stigmatise target groups.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Cannabidiol (CBD) Cannabis (Marijuana) in Thailand

Thai medics call for immediate end to recreational use of cannabis

3 hours ago TN
Smallpox vaccine

DMS says 4 decades old smallpox vaccine in storage still effective against monkeypox

4 hours ago TN
Skyline of High City Buildings in Bangkok

Thai economy expected to be affected by global turbulence for 2 more years

23 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Coldzy, IRONBOY and Gottz are summer-ready in the latest laidback party jam, "RECIPE".

Coldzy, IRONBOY and Gottz are summer-ready in the latest laidback party jam ‘RECIPE’

3 hours ago TN
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha during a cabinet meeting at the Government House

Thai government on high monkeypox alert

3 hours ago TN
Cannabidiol (CBD) Cannabis (Marijuana) in Thailand

Thai medics call for immediate end to recreational use of cannabis

3 hours ago TN
Smallpox vaccine

DMS says 4 decades old smallpox vaccine in storage still effective against monkeypox

4 hours ago TN
Signs in Patong, Phuket

Nineteen people in Phuket who had contact with monkeypox infected Nigerian tested

4 hours ago TN