A body of an unidentified foreign man was found near a beach in Rawai this morning (July 27th).

Chalong Police were notified of the body from a man who was fishing near Yanui Beach in the Rawai sub-district, Mueang Phuket.

Rescue workers went to the beach and beach lifeguards and rescue workers went into the sea on a jets-ski.

By Goongnang Suksawat

TPNNational

