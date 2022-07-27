July 27, 2022

Indian tourist’s wallet allegedly stolen by transgender in Pattaya

13 mins ago TN
Thai Tourist Police Sign in Pattaya

Thai Tourist Police Sign in Pattaya. Photo: Joseph Hunkins / flickr.




An Indian tourist out for what he said was late night snacks complained to Pattaya police that his wallet with 17,000 baht cash was allegedly stolen by what he believed was a transgender individual in Central Pattaya.

The Indian victim, Mr. Anurag Uttam, 29, along with his company of 7-8 Indian friends reported around 1:00 A.M. today, Wednesday, July 27th, to Pol. Capt. Puttharak Sonkhamhan that his wallet with 17,000 baht cash was stolen allegedly by a transgender individual on a motorbike.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News

