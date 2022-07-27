Indian tourist’s wallet allegedly stolen by transgender in Pattaya
An Indian tourist out for what he said was late night snacks complained to Pattaya police that his wallet with 17,000 baht cash was allegedly stolen by what he believed was a transgender individual in Central Pattaya.
The Indian victim, Mr. Anurag Uttam, 29, along with his company of 7-8 Indian friends reported around 1:00 A.M. today, Wednesday, July 27th, to Pol. Capt. Puttharak Sonkhamhan that his wallet with 17,000 baht cash was stolen allegedly by a transgender individual on a motorbike.
Full story: thepattayanews.com
By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News