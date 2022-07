A suspected key member of a call centre gang has been extradited from Albania to stand trial in Thailand, said the Office of the Attorney-General (OAG).

Prayuth Petchkhun, the OAG’s deputy spokesman, said on Wednesday the handover of Tzu Yuan Kuo, a Taiwanese national, proceeded smoothly.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wassayos Ngamkham

BANGKOK POST

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts