Prayut leads officials and public in expressing best wishes to the King on his birthday
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and his wife led cabinet ministers, senior government officials and military officers, as well as their spouses, in a merit-making ceremony at Sanam Luang this morning (Thursday) to express their good wishes to His Majesty the King on his birthday.
Similar events were held at provincial halls throughout the country, led by provincial governors and their spouses and attended by officials and members of the public. Religious ceremonies were also held in temples.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World